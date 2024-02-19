Lenny Kravitz delivers touching speech after 'iconic' People's Choice Award win

File Footage

All eyes were on Lenny Kravitz when the rocker delivered a touching speech after winning People’s Music Icon award at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday.



Accepting his award from Victoria Monet, the 59-year-old singer, who rose to fame with his tracks Let Love Rule, Fly Away and It Ain’t Over ‘til It’s Over, began his speech on what it meant to be an icon.

"An icon, to me, is someone who inspires and teaches others to believe in themselves, and their direction, whatever that direction is," he said.

The singer elaborated that his success never swayed him from what truly mattered to him, which was to be himself and enjoy the process of making music.

"It's never been about how many records I sell, or how many awards I win. It's not about trying to write hits, or being calculated or formulaic. It's about enjoying and being grateful for the journey, and using the gifts that God gave you, and that journey goes how it goes. And it will continue, because I'm just doing me."

He went on to express gratitude for his parents Roxie Roker and Sy Kravitz for letting him go to “all those amazing concerts when I was a kid instead of leaving me home with a babysitter."