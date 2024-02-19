America Ferrera praises 'Barbie' after winning 2024 People's Choice Award

America Ferrera won movie performance of the year at the 2024 People's Choice Awards

America Ferrera described the film Barbie as a courageous and motivating work of art as she accepted the 2024 People's Choice Award for movie performance of the year.

During the awards evening, held in Santa Monica, California on Sunday, Billie Eilish presented the award to the 39-year-old actress, who jokingly remarked that she attended the event just to be friends with the Lovely singer.



Ferrera began her speech, saying, "I'm only here because I want Billie Eilish to be my best friend. Billie, what do you say."

Moreover, the actress also praised Barbie as an inspiring masterpiece, saying, "Oh my goodness, thank you to everybody who voted for me and voted for Barbie.”

“Whether you saw Barbie in the theater one time or 20 times, I know there are some of you out there thank you for showing up with your friends and your family all dressed in your fabulous pink," she added.

The Ugly Betty actress also thanked Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, who directed and starred in the film.

She said, "Yes, yes, yes, all the flowers to both Greta and Margot for inviting me to represent the entire human race in Barbie Land."

Ferrera added, "You're welcome. I hope I did you proud."