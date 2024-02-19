Jessie James Decker, husband Eric become parents after vasectomy refusal

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker welcome fourth baby

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker welcomed their fourth baby, just after some time of athlete's absolute no to vasectomy.



The singer welcomed the baby on Feb. 9, she announced on Instagram Sunday.

“Our beautiful boy is here, Denver Calloway Decker 8.7 2/9/24,” Jessie wrote on a picture of her and Eric with the baby, along with a solo picture of baby Denver.

The baby joins the family with three older siblings Vivianne, 9, Eric. Jr., 8, and Forrest, 8.

In August 2023, Jessie announced to her Instagram followers that she and the former NFL player were growing their family, revealing her baby bump.

The 35-year-old Kittenish creator stated that the "extremely shocking" pregnancy was "not planned" in a post on her story at the time.

Jessie had been telling her husband that "it was probably time to get a vasectomy because [she] felt like [they] were done" having children, before her positive test result.

“But … God always has other plans,” she said, revealing that they were “over the moon” about the pleasant surprise.

Jessie, who wed Eric in June 2013, has long been outspoken about the former athlete's refusal to have a vasectomy.

In January 2023, she told Us Weekly that the ex wide receiver believed the surgery would "take his manhood away from him."

The procedure was called "TBD" by Jessie last year since her 36-year-old partner "wouldn't book it."

The former Denver Broncos player also confessed he was “a little nervous about it,” explaining, “It’s a little power being taken. That’s how I feel.”

Regarding baby number five, Jessie requested that the outlet not think about the likelihood of another in September 2023 since she felt there was "no way" she would become pregnant again.