BAFTA 2024 and ‘Oppenheimer’: Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr dominate

Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr win baftas for Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr bagged awards and honours at the 77th British Academy Film Awards for their roles in one of the biggest films of 2023, Oppenheimer.



Murphy was awarded best actor for his portrayal of J Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, while Downey Jr. took home the best supporting actor award.

Seven Baftas were won by the movie, including best film.

Five were won by Poor Things, with Emma Stone taking home the best actress award.

The Holdovers got Da'Vine Joy Randolph the Best Supporting Actress award.

Though Oscar and Bafta voters very rarely agree a hundred percent, Oppenheimer and the cast stars might be able to win again at the Oscars, which is in three weeks.

Michael J. Fox made an unexpected appearance to announce Oppenheimer the winner of the highest prize at the ceremony on Sunday— the best film.

The crowd gave the 62-year-old, who has had Parkinson's disease for more than 30 years, a standing ovation.

"Oh boy. Holy moly. Thank you very, very much Bafta," Murphy reacted to his win of the first Bafta of his career.

The Irish actor also dedicated some kind words to his "Oppenhomies" and gushed about Nolan on the directors first Bafta win too.

"Thank for always pushing me and demanding excellence because that is what you deliver time and time again," he said.