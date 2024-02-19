Taylor Swift feels satisfied over her exes facing the music

File Footage

Taylor Swift is happy to make her exes face the music and in this case it’s Joe Alwyn.



A source spilled to Star magazine, the songstress took a dig at her former partner in her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.

“She’s merely expressing herself,” revealed an insider of the new record, which is going to feature songs, So Long, London, My Boy Only Breaks His Favourite Toys and I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can).

The source told the outlet, “She’d be lying if she said she didn’t get some pleasure out of making these guys squirm.”

“Taylor realises she stayed with Joe way past the expiration date,” remarked an insider.

The source mentioned, “She changed for him, but he wouldn’t change for her.”

After the Taylor announced her new album at the Grammys on February 4, fans believed that the album would include songs about Joe because of the name of the record.

The outlet reported that Taylor would hit at Joe in a new album, as in 2022 interview with Variety, Paul Mescal had a group chat named The Tortured Man Club.

Speaking of Joe’s reaction, the source noted, “Alwyn has not said one word about Taylor or their breakup and has been completely respectful of her.”

“Taylor knocked him for the name of this when they were together. She didn't want people to think that it had anything to do with her, so when he spoke out about it, she was, of course, bothered,” explained the source.

Another insider added, “Joe has no reason to believe yet that she is going to diss him or their relationship. It may just be that she is reflecting on their time together and he is hoping it is nothing more.”