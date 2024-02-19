Maisie Williams reveals the dark side of child fame after starring in GoT

Maisie Williams dishes out dark side of child stardom

Maisie Williams has recently revealed the dark side of fame after starring as Arya Stark in the HBO series, Game of Thrones.



In a new interview with The Times of London, Williams, who played Arya in the epic series aged 12, said, “I was so lost for so long and I knew that I was, and when I couldn’t pin down what I felt my identity was within that, it brought me a lot of discomfort.”

“Now I feel a lot more comfortable in my own skin,” continued the 26-year-old.

The Falling star added, “It’s hard to even put myself back there and talk about how tough it was just because I think it’s done.”

Reflecting on her early acting career, Williams stated, “It was at its absolute worst when I also was the most out of touch with myself — not knowing your identity and that kind of thing — I think rejection at that point felt so personal, so painful.”

“I’d solely compare myself to other actresses, and the way people looked, and all of the most destructive ways that you can compare yourself,” she remarked.

Interestingly, Williams mentioned she learned her acting skills from experienced colleagues on the set of GoT.

“Charles Dance was a standout for Game of Thrones. I admired watching him rehearse, and the things that he and the director talked about,” disclosed the actress.

Meanwhile, Williams shared valuable advice to other child stars working in the industry.

“I really dig within myself to try and bring out something that I feel would be really useful. I’ve no idea if I ever have, but I know that at least they could text me or call me,” she concluded.