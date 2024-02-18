Sydney Sweeney dishes out her worst experience while filming Madame Web

Sydney Sweeney has recently dished out her worst experience for filming Madame Web.
In a video interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Sydney revealed the downside of wearing strawberry blonde wig while filming for superhero movie.
“I had a wig, so it was a whole other process. You have to wrap the wig, then glue the wig down, then style the wig,” she said.
Sydney continued, “And that wig was so hot we were filming in Boston in the middle of the summer.”
“It was one of the hottest days, and we were in the middle of filming, and I go, ‘One second,’ and I turn around, and I just started throwing up, and then I turn back, and I go, ‘We're all good. We can keep going,’” explained the Euphoria actress.
Sydney mentioned, “I was overheating. My body was shutting down.”
Although the actress co-stars praised Sydney for her professionalism, filming was halted temporarily to check on her.
“We were like, ‘No, we're not just going to roll right now, but you were ready to rock 'n' roll,” stated Celeste O'Connor
Meanwhile, Isabela Merced added, “Somehow, she made throwing up professional.”
