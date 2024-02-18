Jaafar Jackson revives Michael's legacy in upcoming biopic

File Footage

Jaafar Jackson assumed the role of his late uncle, Michael Jackson, during filming for the upcoming biopic titled Michael in Los Angeles last Saturday.

The emerging talent, aged 27, bore a striking resemblance to the King of Pop in a remarkable new photograph from the film, as he immersed himself in character surrounded by the film crew.

Wearing a red varsity jacket reminiscent of outerwear often seen on the Thriller icon, Jaafar was captured outside Tower Records against a backdrop featuring Michael's 1979 album Off The Wall.

This iconic LP, distributed by Epic Records at the time, boasted several chart-topping hits, including Rock With You and Don't Stop Til You Get Enough.

The nephew of Michael Jackson was observed preparing for a scene in front of the album cover, flashing a cheerful smile while engaging with members of the production team.

With the end of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, production for the biopic is currently in full swing.

In late November of last year, Jaafar showcased his impressive dancing abilities during rehearsals for the project.

Meanwhile his first look from the upcoming biopic Michael has gone viral as he rocks the late singer’s iconic 1990s ponytail while wearing a white button-up over and black pants.

