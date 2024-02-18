Jodie Foster recalls horrific encounter with a lion on a 1972 movie set

Jodie Foster makes shocking revelation about lion encounter on 1972 movie set

Jodie Foster has recently opened up about horrific encounter with a lion on a movie set.



Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, the actress revealed she was filming 1972 movie, Napoleon and Samantha where they had three lions on set – the main lion, a stunt lion and a stand-in lion, the latter of which was the one she had the incident with.

Jodie, who was nine-year-old at the time, shared, “We finished a take and I was going up the hill and all I remember is I remember seeing his mane come around and then he picked me up sideways, shook me in his mouth and turned me around.”

The Taxi Driver star continued, “Every single person on the crew was running in the opposite direction and I’m like sideways watching everybody — and they took their equipment, too.”

Jodi mentioned, “I’m watching everybody leave going, ‘What’s happening.’”

“The trainer said, ‘Drop it’ and because the lion was so well-trained, he opened his mouth and dropped me down and I went running,” she told the host.

However, the actress added, “The lion came after and he put one paw on me and then just waited like ‘I got her.’”