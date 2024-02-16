Prince Harry slams ‘Sussex website’ critics amid ‘King’s health’ crisis

Prince Harry slams back at website haters

Prince Harry has responded to all the haters criticising his new website with his wife Meghan Markle amid King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.



Prince Harry has taken aim at critics of the Sussex website, saying that people need to be more "focused on the King's health."

Just one week after the King's cancer diagnosis was disclosed, Harry and Meghan Markle unveiled their brand-new website, Sussex.com, on Monday.

Since then, the couple has faced criticism for a variety of things, including calling themselves the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the platform.

Another element that has sparked concerns is the royal coat of arms that is shown on the homepage.

Despite the fact that Harry and Meghan seem to have dismissed the criticism, the Duke thinks that people should stop concentrating on their new website and instead concentrate on the King's ailing health.

"It isn't any sort of problem for the rest of the Royal Family. It hasn't even been part of a conversation,” a royal insider told The Times.

"Harry is more concerned about the health and well-being of the King and [Princess] Kate and thinks that that is where the focus should be."

Because the coat of arms is frequently used for "commercial reasons" by some 800 companies, the insider further stated that the use of it has not caused any alarm within the royal household.

Given that the pair had been out of royal service for four years, some detractors felt that they had no right to use their titles.

The new website takes the place of the previous one, sussexroyal.com, which was taken down by the late Queen a few weeks after it went live in 2020 because it contained the word "royal".

Moreover, it replaces their Archewell website, which was set up soon after they relocated to the US in 2020.