Kelly Osbourne calls Ozempic trend for weight loss ‘amazing’

Kelly Osbourne speaks in favour of Ozempic trend

Kelly Osbourne has recently defended Ozempic trend at Dolly Parton's Pet Gala red carpet last month.



“I think it's amazing,” said Kelly in an exclusive interview with E! News.

She stated, “There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that's isn't as boring as working out?”

Elaborating on why people are against this trend, Kelly noted, “People hate on it because they want to do it.”

“And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can't afford it,” remarked the Osbournes alum.

Kelly mentioned, “Unfortunately, right now it's something that is very expensive but it eventually won't be because it actually works.”

In the last few years, Kelly opened up about her struggles with weight especially after giving birth to her son Sidney in 2022.

“I'm going to be honest; I felt the pressure of after having the baby to lose the baby weight," she told the outlet last year.

Kelly pointed out, “It became my mission. I was obsessed with it because I didn't even want to get brought into the conversation, I just wanted to be left alone.”

“It was a lot of work. It was miserable. I was hungry all the time, but I'm really happy with the results,” she added.