Kim Kardashian criticized for North's 'Bianca Censori' drawing

Kim Kardashian is facing backlash after her daughter North shared and subsequently deleted a TikTok post featuring a drawing of her stepmother Bianca Censori in a revealing outfit.

The controversial post, which appeared to be a list of things she was "grateful" for, also included mentions of her father Kanye West's controversial new album, Vultures 1, which has since been pulled from Apple Music.



The TikTok account, @kimandnorth, managed by Kim herself, garnered attention from followers who were shocked by the content shared by North.

The post, featuring a drawing of Bianca Censori in an almost-nude ensemble, raised eyebrows among fans, with many expressing concern about the appropriateness of such content for a 10-year-old.

North West's TikTok duet with Kim Kardashian amidst Kanye's album controversy.

The deleted post coincides with reports from insiders, revealing that Kim has instructed Kanye to ensure Bianca "covers up" when she's around their children.

One concerned fan took to social media, urging for North to be allowed to maintain her innocence, stating, "Let the girl be a little innocent!"

Adding to the controversy, North expressed gratitude for his album, particularly singling out a song called Carnival despite its X-rated lyrics.

In a sweet handwritten note titled "What are 3 things you're grateful for today?", North listed the album as number one, calling it "insanely good."

Apparently, according to her unique logic, "if vultures weren't alive this amazing album wouldn't have come out."

It seems she's referencing the album's cover art, which features her dad in all black alongside model Bianca, who is partially obscured by a sheer panel.



