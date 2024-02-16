Selena Gomez shares crying emoji to Taylor Swift's Super Bowl squad snap

Selena Gomez has left fans speculating after leaving a rather telling comment under a photo of her close friend Taylor Swift.

The snapshot, capturing Swift alongside a star-studded crew including Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey, Ice Spice, and Keleigh Teller, enjoying themselves at the 2024 Super Bowl, has sparked curiosity among fans, particularly due to Gomez's conspicuous absence.



The 31-year-old former Disney Channel star couldn't help but express her sentiments under a post shared by the fan account @swiftutation.

With a single sad emoji, Gomez hinted at feeling a bit left out from the A-list squad's festivities.

While the reason behind her absence from the group remains unclear, her comment on Wednesday left many pondering about her feelings of exclusion.

Despite the fun-filled atmosphere at the Super Bowl, it seems Gomez's heart was elsewhere.

The tight-knit bond between Selena and Taylor Swift has been a staple in pop culture since they first crossed paths back in 2008 during a double date with Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas.

So when Gomez was absent from the Super Bowl photo featuring Swift alongside Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey, Ice Spice, and Keleigh Teller, fans couldn't help but wonder what was going on behind the scenes.

Speculations ran wild as Selenators flooded her comment section with messages of love and support, reassuring her that she's missed.

"We love you Selena, don't be sad!" one fan wrote, while others chimed in with hopes of seeing her at the next Super Bowl.

However, some fans couldn't help but question Gomez's choice of emoji, labeling it as "wild" and "random."