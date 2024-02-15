Prince Harry, Meghan Markle booed by Canadians during visit: Watch

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received a lukewarm reception on their arrival to Canada by the public.
In a video making rounds on X, formerly Twitter, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be seen getting booed by a group of hecklers as soon as they emerged in the public and made way to their car.
Harry and Meghan arrived in Canada on Wednesday to commemorate upcoming iteration of Invictus Games set to take place in Vancouver and Whistler next year.
The couple will remain in the country for three days, where they will meet with the Invictus Games officials, including its new CEO Scott Moore, and contestants.
Official social media accounts of the game competition gave a glimpse into their activities on the first day of their visit as they skiid on snow-laden slopes and posed with game participants.
“The IGF Executive Team and our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex along with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex today were introduced to some of the various forms of winter adaptive sport that the competitors will be experiencing next year at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 presented by @ATCO and @Boeing,” they explained in the tweet.
The country holds a special place in the Sussexes’ heart as it is where they met for the first time while Meghan was filming drama series Suits in Toronto in 2016.
