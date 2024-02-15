Sharon Stone recalls 1992 incident involving Police: 'Expensive to be famous'

Looking back, Sharon Stone recalls how her career took off when Basic Instinct came out in 1992, to the point that she claimed the police showed up to shield her during the notorious O.J. Simpson car pursuit.



Although Stone was unrelated to Simpson, who was charged with two counts of murder, she claimed in an online interview with InStyle that the Los Angeles Police Department warned her “he’s dangerous. And we don’t know how dangerous, and we don’t know what this is.”

The actress said that her life had become so chaotic at the time due to the success of Paul Verhoeven's 1992 film that she didn't even query the police when they came to her house and told her she had ten minutes to pack a suitcase and go.

Stone reported being transferred into a hotel as "O.J. was driving up and down the fucking freeway," with one cop stationed near the reception area and another at her door. She even claimed that the LAPD advised her to "find a secure house behind a gate" to be safe because she was unable to go back to her house.

However, Stone acknowledged that it was challenging for her to deal with the other demands of Hollywood stardom, such as purchasing a new home and hiring security.

“It’s very expensive to be famous,” the actress said. “You go out to dinner, and there’s 15 people at the table, and who gets the check? You get the $3,000 dinner check every single time.”