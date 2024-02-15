Sydney Sweeney reveals ‘perfect double feature’ for Valentines Day

Sydney Sweeney talks about Madame Web and Anyone but You this Valentines Day

Sydney Sweeney have something that “brings everyone together” this Valentine.



The actress recently made her theatrical debut in Madame Web and a special rerelease of Anyone but You.

The R-rated romantic comedy, which debuted during the holidays and stars Sweeney and Glen Powell, has made over $170 million in total revenue worldwide. The Valentine's Encore is the film's version that the theatre is currently showing.

“I just want to thank everybody for loving it as much as we enjoyed making it,” Sweeney said at the Madame Web premiere on Monday night.

“People want to have something that brings everyone together and they can laugh and they can cry, and they can sing and dance and just have that community shared feeling of enjoyment. It’s been overwhelmingly incredible.”

Four minutes of additional footage are scheduled to be included in the special edition re-release.

“We added a few little things here and there for people if they want to come back and see some secret stuff,” Sweeney hinted, adding, “It’s the perfect double feature.”

In the Sony and Marvel film Madame Web, Sweeney portrays Julia Carpenter, one of three teenagers (along with Isabela Merced and Celeste O'Connor) who are destined to become superheroines—that is, if Cassandra Web, played by Dakota Johnson, a paramedic who learns she has clairvoyant abilities, can protect them from a deadly foe.

Over President's Day weekend, the S.J. Clarkson-directed movie is expected to bring in $22 million to $25 million.

Sweeney expressed her hope that viewers, particularly young women, would connect with the film's uplifting message during the premiere.

“You can choose your friends and family; you can be empowered without supernatural powers; and you can do anything you set your mind to,” Sweeney said.