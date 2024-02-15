Prince Harry’s meeting with King Charles was ‘absolutely unconventional’

File Footage

When Prince Harry rushed to ailing King Charles' after his cancer diagnosis, it was not a warm greeting, one expert has claimed.

Harry promptly flew to the UK upon hearing of the monarch's cancer diagnosis, leading to a 30-minute private conversation - their first in 15 months

While it appeared to be a step toward mending their strained relationship, royal correspondent Michael Cole disclosed that the traditional royal cheek kiss was absent, hinting at a less-than-warm reception from the King to his son.

"The important thing for somebody who has just got cancer is not to contract any infections. Harry had been at 30,000 feet, breathing the same air as up to 150 other people. You can bet your life that the usual greeting of royal men, a kiss on the cheek, was not on offer," Michael told GB News.

However, The expert said Harry's desire to reunite with his father seemed a "sincere" gesture. The Duke of Sussex could soon have another chance to speak with the King. Harry is set to return to the UK in May to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014. Celebrations will be taking place at St Paul's Cathedral.

Meanwhile, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have stirred another controversy after launching their new website replacing their Archewell foundation’s site.



Their quiet launch of Sussex.com, displaying Meghan's coat of arms and discussing their kids' royal titles, was called "very exploitative" by an expert.



While it is not confirmed, it is being said that the couple did not consult the Buckingham Palace before quietly rebranding just days after King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

Speaking on the matter, royal historian Hugo Vickers told The Mirror, “It goes against everything the Sussexes promised they would not do.”