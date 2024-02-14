Millie Bobbie Brown escapes a dragon’s lair in the new ‘Damsel’ trailer

Netflix’s ‘Damsel’ is set to release in March

Millie Bobbie Brown’s upcoming movie Damsel just dropped its trailer.

The Stranger Things star was seen like never before in Netflix’s trailer for the upcoming dark fantasy film set to release on March 8.

Damsel follows the story of a sheltered young noblewoman named Elodie (Brown) whose life takes an unexpected turn when she agrees to marry a prince.

Little does she know that behind the facade of royalty lies a dark secret – the prince's family intends to sacrifice her to repay an ancient debt.

All comes to a head when, right at the altar, Elodie is thrown over the cliff and into a dragon’s lair, from where she must rely on her wits and will to escape.



Damsel is the brainchild of filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, the genius behind Oscar-winning gems like 28 Weeks Later and Esposados.

The film further stars Angela Bassett as Lady Bayford, Elodie’s stepmother, Robin Wright as Queen Isabelle, Ray Winstone as the King, and Nick Robinson as Prince Henry.

It was originally set to be released by Netflix in October but got delayed due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike.