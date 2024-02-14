Millie Bobbie Brown escapes a dragon’s lair in the new ‘Damsel’ trailer

Millie Bobbie Brown’s upcoming movie Damsel just dropped its trailer.
The Stranger Things star was seen like never before in Netflix’s trailer for the upcoming dark fantasy film set to release on March 8.
Damsel follows the story of a sheltered young noblewoman named Elodie (Brown) whose life takes an unexpected turn when she agrees to marry a prince.
Little does she know that behind the facade of royalty lies a dark secret – the prince's family intends to sacrifice her to repay an ancient debt.
All comes to a head when, right at the altar, Elodie is thrown over the cliff and into a dragon’s lair, from where she must rely on her wits and will to escape.
Damsel is the brainchild of filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, the genius behind Oscar-winning gems like 28 Weeks Later and Esposados.
The film further stars Angela Bassett as Lady Bayford, Elodie’s stepmother, Robin Wright as Queen Isabelle, Ray Winstone as the King, and Nick Robinson as Prince Henry.
It was originally set to be released by Netflix in October but got delayed due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new website could be shut down should the royal family decides so
Kanye West allegedly faced consequences after trying to sabotage Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make major Valentine's Day appearance in Canada amid King Charles cancer battle
Kelsea Ballerini opened up about her Valentine's Day plans without beau Chase Stokes this year
Usher tied the knot with long-time partner Jennifer Goicoechea after performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show
Kate Middleton is currently recovering from abdominal surgery with Prince William by her side