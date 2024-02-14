Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes forced apart on Valentine's Day, here's why

Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes forced apart by distance on Valentine's Day

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are forced to set their hearts aside to prioritize work commitments.

The 29-year-old country singer revealed the loved-up couple will not be spending Valentine’s Day together due to the long distance between them.

“I’m working, sweet man is working,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “We are across the world from each other.”

However, Ballerini gushed about the persevering love between the two, blending seamlessly with their career obligations.

“It’s so nice to have a career that we both love, so whenever we’re not together, we’re still feeding that love tank,” the Miss Me More singer shared.

The country star is currently in New York City for Fashion Week, while Stokes is dividing time between Wilmington, North Carolina and Morocco to film season 4 of his Netflix series Outer Banks.

Ballerini and Stokes have been dating for over a year after the former’s tumultuous divorce from ex-husband Morgan Evans after five years of marriage.

The Beach House actor was in a relationship with his Netflix show co-star Madelyn Cline for nearly two years until November 2022.