Prince Harry 'not allowed to kiss King Charles' during latest meeting

Prince Harry forced to stay away from King Charles during latest meeting

Prince Harry seemingly returned to the US with tears in his eyes as he was not even allowed to touch his ailing father during his last meeting with King Charles III at Clarence House in the UK.

A traditional greeting between royal men of a kiss on the cheek was not afforded to the Duke of Sussex last week when he made the trip across the pond, a royal correspondent has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex had to visit King Charles last week upon hearing of his shock cancer diagnosis, according to former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole.

The Duke’s visit was far from convenient for the monarch, Cole claimed during his GB News interview, adding that Charles was keen to avoid contracting any possible infections from his son.



"I can’t see what it has achieved that couldn’t have been achieved by a video link", he said.

The important thing for somebody who has just got cancer is not to contract any infections.

"Harry had been at 30,000 feet, breathing the same air of up to 150 other people. You can bet your life that the usual greeting of royal men, a kiss on the cheek, was not on offer. When the prodigal son returned to Clarence House, I don’t think there was going to be any embracing there."

Cole added that while he struggles to see what Harry "achieved" with his whirlwind trip across the pond, he believes it was a "sincere" gesture to his father.

"I think as so often, he has a tin ear for these things", he said.

"He reads it wrong and I think whoever is giving him PR advice is either not being listened to, or is giving the wrong advice."



Harry’s visit, which comes after the King's call to Harry after the monarch's shock diagnosis, sparked hopes of a royal reconciliation, but it seemingly ended in smoke.