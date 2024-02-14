Bad Bunny reveals surprising 'plan b' as career choice

Global music superstar Bad Bunny, known for his chart-topping hits and electrifying live shows, recently revealed an unexpected alternative career path he considered if music hadn't taken off: the culinary arts.



In an interview with Interview Magazine, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the man behind the Bad Bunny persona, shared that cooking held a special place in his heart. “I saw cooking as something creative because sure, there are recipes, but there’s also the opportunity to craft your own dishes, to create your own flavour,” he explained.

However, Bad Bunny acknowledged that ever since he was a small child, making music has always been his dream.

“I actually dreamed so much about having this career,” the “I Like It” rapper said. “I’d come home from school and go straight to the computer, making beats and learning to record my own music. I’d sometimes say, ‘Damn, if this isn’t meant to be, I don’t know what I’ll do because I don’t have another dream.'”

He added that he acquired a job and studied higher education in addition to pursuing his aspirations because he understood that, in a competitive sector like music, he had "to be a realist."

“I wasn’t going to go be lazy thinking that I’d get everything I wanted, so I went to college,” the “Me Porto Bonito” artist added. “I had my job [bagging groceries at Econo] to at least pay for gas.”

For the work front, the Puerto Rican rapper in October of last year, released his fifth studio album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.