Bobbie Jean Carter died from fentanyl and methamphetamine overdose at 41

Bobbie Jean Carter succumbs to fatal fentanyl and methamphetamine overdose.

Bobbie Jean Carter passed away from a fatal overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine at aged just 41.

First responders discovered Bobbie Jean unresponsive in the bathroom of her Tampa, Florida residence on the morning of December 23.

Despite efforts to save her, she was pronounced dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital.

Bobbie Jean, survived by her eight-year-old daughter Bella, had been on probation for cocaine possession at the time of her passing, according to law enforcement sources.

However, her roommates asserted that she had refrained from using narcotics since her release from prison.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner in Florida has officially determined her cause of death as intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine, ruling it as accidental.

This unfortunate incident underscores the ongoing challenges surrounding substance abuse, leaving loved ones grappling with the devastating loss of Bobbie Jean.

The Medical Examiner's report unveils the timeline leading to the untimely demise of Bobbie Jean Carter, affectionately known as BJ within her family circle.

According to the report, Bobbie's roommate last interacted with her at 6:30 AM on December 23.

Approximately thirty minutes later, at around 7 AM, the roommate discovered Bobbie unresponsive on the bathroom floor, prompting an immediate call to 911.

Despite the efforts of first responders to revive her, Bobbie was pronounced dead at 8:02 AM upon arrival at a Tampa hospital.

Bobbie Jean's passing marks the third tragic loss among the Carter siblings.

Aaron Carter, aged 34, passed away on November 5, 2022, while Leslie Carter, at the tender age of 25, succumbed to a similar fate back in 2012. Both siblings fell victim to fatal overdoses.