Robert Downey Jr reflects on his early life before joining Hollywood

Robert Downey Jr has recently reflected on his early life before joining Hollywood.
“Well, I worked at a sandwich shop. I worked at a shoe store, but I had sticky fingers and I got fired after two weeks,” said the 58-year-old while speaking at the 2024 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
The Oppenheimer star, who earned Maltin Modern Master Award, stated, “This is before those closed-circuit cameras where they monitor who might be sitting. I was not very good at it.”
“I worked in clubs and I worked at Thrifty's in Santa Monica,” he continued.
Robert added, “I made it to busboy, but I didn't really have the panache to be a waiter, I was told, so I had to resort to theatre.”
While dishing out his experience of working with co-star Cillian Murphy, Robert revealed, “Cillian is straight man to no one.”
“He is just, I think, beginning to understand by the reaction he gets when he comes to places that he's a force of nature,” stated the Iron Man actor about Cillian on the Christopher Nolan movie.
Meanwhile, Robert is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer at the Academy Awards, which will be held on March 10.
