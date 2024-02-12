Prince Harry decides to make big career move during Invictus Games

Prince Harry to make big career move during Invictus Games

Prince Harry reportedly awaits a big TV deal during his and Meghan Markle's upcoming trip to Canada for the Invictus Games.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be travelling to Canada shortly "to commemorate a year until the Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler."

As per GB News, the former working royal appointed TV executive Scott Moore as the new CEO of the Invictus Games.

The publication reported that Scott is a well-known figure in the broadcasting world. His association with Harry will positively impact the 2025 Vancouver and Whistler games.

Speaking of the Duke of Sussex's clever move, Brand expert Nick Eden said, "Harry is one step closer to launching the Games with a big TV deal."

He added, "We have seen lately how Amazon, Netflix and now Disney have secured the rights to big sporting event TV and they know that there is money and also subscriptions up for grabs with the right sports."

The expert explained, "Now that the Invictus Games has expanded to hosting a winter event too it's beginning to shadow both the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games and can become a major television event with the likes of Scott behind it."