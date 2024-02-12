Tom Selleck not going to bid farewell to Blue Bloods amid show’s cancellation plans

Tom Selleck not ready to say goodbye to his hit show: Source

Tom Selleck is not going to bid farewell to Blue Bloods show after CBS announces plans to cancel the hit crime drama.



A source spilled to the National Enquirer that Selleck didn’t want his paycheck worth $200,000 per episode to stop as this would jeopardise his California avocado farm.

Elaborating on the reason, the source claimed, “One of the beauties of his marriage to Jillie is that they've had time apart that makes their time together all the sweeter.”

“I don't think Jillie wants Tom around 24/7 any more than he wants that,” an insider told the outlet.

The tipster continued, “The ranch comes with very high costs for upkeep.

“Losing more than $4 million a year in salary could create a real cash crunch,” noted an insider.

The industry insiders revealed that the decision was made as the network tried to cut costs after suffering a financial crisis during the WGA and SAG AFTRA dual strikes.

“Blue Bloods pays out more than $20 million a year in salary before you even get into production costs,” shared an insider.

The outlet reported that Selleck’s show was considered TV's third most-watched scripted series last year.

Therefore, Selleck wasn’t ready to say goodbye to the series, as he spoke to the outlet, “CBS will find an awful lot of people aren't ready to say goodbye to it.”

“The show's more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We're certainly not out of ideas,” he remarked.

Selleck added, “I'm not counting the days so I can do something else. I love the work.”

Meanwhile, another source stated, “Tom is counting on fans to make such a fuss over the cancellation that CBS will reverse course and keep it on the air.”