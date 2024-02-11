Taylor Tomlinson discusses about her bipolar disorder in Netflix special

Taylor Tomlinson talks about her bipolar diagnosis

Taylor Tomlinson has recently opened up about her bipolar disorder in her act.



Speaking about her Netflix special, Look At You, Tomlinson told PEOPLE, “I'm a personal comedian and I talk about what's going on in my life, and that's what was going on in my life.”

“At first I was like, ‘Oh, I'm not going to share this.’ And then I'm on the road and I'm like, ‘Nah, maybe I'll just try one joke about it.’ And then that works, and you're like, ‘Okay, well, I do have more to say about it,’” said the 30-year-old.

Tomlinson explained, “Everybody has their own personal style, their own personal approach, and yeah, that just happens to be mine.”

“I think you write the way you write; I don't think that you necessarily get to choose what type of creative person you are. I think you... At least for me, I feel like it's always been like, ‘Okay, this is how my brain works,’” remarked the stand-up comedian.

Meanwhile, Tomlinson is going to discuss about her mental health struggles in her upcoming third Netflix special, Have It All, which will premiere on February 13.