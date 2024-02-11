Kim Kardashian 'fearlessly' embraces new chapter with Odell Beckham Jr

New twist in the glamorous life of Kim Kardashian

A new chapter in the glamorous life of the reality star.

Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend, Odell Beckham Jr., show indifference to public opinions amid their blossoming romance.

The high-profile couple was recently spotted together at The Wynn in Las Vegas, marking their first public appearance since officially becoming exclusive.

The SKIMS founder 43 who recently turned heads in Balenciaga attire at her son Saint's basketball game, was observed navigating the luxurious hotel alongside the 31-year-old NFL player.

Speculation surrounding their relationship had initially surfaced in September 2023.

Kim donned a captivating dark brown backless top with a plunging neckline and exuded a sultry flair during the outing. Her brunette locks, partially concealed by a stylish black hat, cascaded down past her shoulders.

The pair's outing ahead of Super Bowl LVIII comes shortly after Kardashian and Beckham Jr. went exclusive with their romance - after they began dating last summer.

A source told DailyMail.com on Friday, 'Kim has been romantically involved with Odell since last summer and thought she had managed to keep it under wraps. She is not seeing anyone else right now – at least not that her close friends know of.'

According to the insider, both Kardashian and Beckham Jr. - who are rumoured to attend the Super Bowl together - made the decision to remain private to prevent rumours that the SKIMS founder was a 'homewrecker.'

The two stars initially started 'hanging out' shortly after the football player's split from girlfriend Lauren 'LoLo' Wood which was announced in September of last year. The former couple share one-year-old son Zydn.



'Kim really wanted to keep this romance private for two reasons. One is that he has a one-year-old son with his ex Lauren Woods.'

They both wanted to avoid any speculation that he left Lauren for Kim – branding Kim a homewrecker,' the source continued.

'The second reason is to avoid the backlash from Kanye. After what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim wants to avoid that at all costs. It is only a matter of time now before Kanye says something publicly, but he has no solid proof.'