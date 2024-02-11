Christine McGuinness unveils unconventional bond with her ex husband Paddy

The couple are parents to 10-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and Felicity, seven,

Christine McGuinness prioritizes creating a nurturing environment for her children despite her split from her estranged husband Paddy.

In an unconventional arrangement, the model disclosed that maintaining a positive atmosphere for their 10-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and seven-year-old Felicity, who all have autism, is their top priority.

She said they remain at the heart of every decision since the breakdown of their 11-year marriage in the summer of 2022.

Revealing that Paddy's busy schedule diary means he is away from home a lot, Christine said she wants to keep life as normal as possible for their children.

She said: 'The same as when I was his wife, I'm there to support the children when he goes out to work – that's how it is.

'When he comes back, that's when I'll try to put some of my work in. It doesn't affect the children because they're not moving anywhere.'

She explained that the children being in the same bed and in the house means nothing will change for them.

Asked whether she's considered dating again after the split, Christine admitted she 'still doesn't really feel single' as she and Paddy are still living together.

She added that she currently 'doesn't feel like anything is missing in her life,' and there is nothing about dating that 'excites her.

Christine previously formed a close friendship with footballer Chelcee Grimes, with the pair even pictured kissing in December 2022. The pair have since unfollowed each other on social media.

It comes after it was revealed that Christine has hired 'pitbull' lawyer Catherine Bedford to fight her corner and help her avoid having to sell the house in rural Cheshire she adores.