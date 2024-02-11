Security forces kill 'Daesh commander' in Khyber IBO

Security forces personnel are seen in this undated photo. — AFP/File

A “high-value target” Surat Gul aka Saif Ullah of Daesh has been killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Khyber district, Inter-Services Public Relations said Sunday.

On the reported presence of a high-profile terrorist, security forces swung into action immediately and carried out a raid in the tribal district, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

An intense fire exchange occurred during the conduct of the operation in which the ‘ring leader’ of the outlawed terrorist outfit was killed by the security forces.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorist commander, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing of innocent civilians as well as extortion and was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.”

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the military’s media wing added.

Earlier in the month, two terrorists including a ring leader in KP’s North Waziristan district were killed by the security forces on the night of February 5 and 6.

The ring leader Ayubullah, also known as Mansoor, alongside another, was gunned down, as the forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on the reported presence of terrorists, a military statement read.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in attacks in its tribal districts bordering Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power there in 2021.

Islamabad claims Kabul is sheltering allied militants such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) allowing them to strike on its soil with impunity.

According to the statistics issued by the Department of Interior and Tribal Affairs KP, the areas most affected by terrorism include Peshawar, Khyber, Bajaur, and Tank while Dera Ismail Khan, North Waziristan, and South Waziristan are included in the terror-affected areas.

The documents of the Home and Tribal areas revealed that a total of 1,050 incidents of terrorism took place in KP last year while 419 incidents of terrorism took place in the arranged districts, and 631 incidents in the merged districts.