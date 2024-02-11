Taylor Swift pens heartfelt note before Super Bowl appearance

Taylor Swift expressed heartfelt gratitude towards her fans in Tokyo ahead of her much-anticipated appearance at the 2024 Super Bowl.

The global music icon, who just wrapped the Tokyo leg of her Eras Tour concert, took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for the 'swifties.'

Alongside a few beautiful photos of her performing on stage, Swift wrote, "Tokyo!!! Those 4 shows at Tokyo Dome were so wonderful."

The Bad Blood singer added, "I’d missed you all so much and loved being on stage frolicking around with my fellow performers and band again."

"Thank you to everyone who lives in and around Tokyo, and everyone who travelled far and wide to be there with us," she concluded her sweet note.

Swift's post came amid the news of her much-awaited appearance at her boyfriend Travis Kelce's big game on Sunday.



As per AP journalists, the Lover singer has reached Las Vegas to make it in time for the Super Bowl Championship match.

Earlier, an insider told Us Weekly, "Taylor is doing everything in her power to show up tomorrow for the Super Bowl."

