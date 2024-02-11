Inside Meghan Markle’s reconciliation plans with Royal Family

Meghan Markle still has simmering bitterness towards her royal in-laws despite the crisis that they are going through.

While Prince Harry is seemingly edging towards a reconciliation towards his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, Meghan is unlikely to bend over backwards in the royal rift.

The former Suits actress appears to believe that she is the victim in this situation. And while Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and Kate Middleton went through a major surgery, she expects them to make the first move.

These views are brought forward by Royal expert Duncan Larcombe in Bella Magazine.

“Meghan seems to be the one who feels more hard done by and more distant from the royals,” he told the outlet. “Meghan is very much an outsider so she's not somebody who can make the first move or be the person that the other royals would reach out to.”

After Meghan and Harry stepped down from their senior royal positions in 2020, they went on to spill many insights living in the royal family, painting them in negative light.

Larcombe suggests that if they hope for any reconciliation, the Duke of Sussex has to be the “driving force.”

“There’s only going to be healing if it starts with some form of behind-the-scenes apology, which is more likely to be with King Charles himself. Harry may feel a slight twinge of guilt, but he still feels like the victim.”