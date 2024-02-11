Celine Dion 'makes peace' with her body changes amid incurable disease

As Celine Dion fights Stiff-Person Syndrome, a rare and fatal neurological condition, she is adjusting.



“It’s been hard for her to make peace with the changes to her life, her body, her capabilities, but Celine’s hopeful that this project will shine a light on SPS and the quiet battles that so many people [like her] are going through," a source divulged of how the singer is handling everything.

“She has good days and bad,” admitted a source. “This disorder is unpredictable. She’s being very vulnerable."

The I'm Alive singer is using her new documentary, I Am: Céline Dion, which is currently available on Amazon Prime, as one means to share with the world what she's going through.

“This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” Dion said of being candid with her fans.

“As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition.”

For those unversed, the Grammy winner's condition forced her to postpone her globe tour. She hasn't been seen out much since, although she did make an exception by showing up for the 2024 Grammy Awards.