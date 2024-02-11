Blushing Taylor Swift pays sweet homage to boyfriend Travis Kelce: 'bracelets'

You’re on Your Own, Kid, is a song that captures moments of making friendship bracelets and seizing the moment

Taylor Swift delivered a heartfelt tribute to her boyfriend Travis Kelce during a Tokyo Dome performance on Saturday.

While enchanting a sold-out crowd at the stadium Taylor couldn't help but have boyfriend Travis on her mind.

Just hours before embarking on a nearly 13-hour journey from Japan to Las Vegas to support the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end, the 34-year-old pop sensation chose to serenade the audience with the track that ignited their love story during one of her surprise performances.

As a treat for the delighted audience, the 14-time Grammy winner kicked off her rendition of the 2022 hit, You’re on Your Own, Kid, a song that captures moments of making friendship bracelets and seizing the moment.

As she sang the verse 'so make the friendship bracelets/ take the moment and taste it/ you've got no reason to be afraid,' Swift was beaming with joy, which caught the attention of her fans online.

'Her smile and eyes as she sings friendship bracelets is beautiful! You can tell she is so happy,' one wrote on TikTok under footage of her performance on the piano.

The song famously prompted Swifties to wear, make and trade friendship bracelets at The Eras Tour. And, even, Kelce attempted to slip Swift one with his number on it before one of her shows.

After he described not being able to give the bracelet to her on on his New Heights podcast with brother, Jason Kelce, word got back to Swift.

'This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,' she told Time Magazine. 'We started hanging out right after that.'

She continued: 'So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.'

Since going public, Swift has attended a total of 12 games to cheer on her boyfriend while he plays on the field. The Super Bowl on Sunday will be her 13th.

Earlier this week, Kelce admitted they he never imagined his failed attempt at giving Taylor Swift a friendship bracelet would lead to them dating.