Gisele Bündchen embarks on 'healing journey' after her mother's demise

Gisele Bündchen embarked on a journey of healing after losing her mother last month.

On Friday, the model took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself looking over a mesmerising sunset from a rooftop.

Alongside her picture, Gisele shared Ecuadorian author Yung Pueblo's meaningful quote about healing.

The quote reads, "Personal transformation is not easy. Healing yourself takes time."

"Letting go can sometimes feel overwhelming. Building new habits can seem like an uphill battle. Even with all of these challenges inner-work is worth it. This active form of self-love can radically change your life."

For the unversed, Gisele's mother Vânia Nonnenmacher passed away at the age of 75, after a battle with cancer in January 2024

In honour of her late mother, the former wife of Tom Brady paid a heartfelt tribute to her on Instagram on January 30.

With a bunch of memorable pictures, Gisele wrote, "Beloved mom, It hurts to know that I won’t be able to hug you anymore, but I know that you will always be watching over us."

The Brazilian model expressed her immense gratitude for learning "love, strength, compassion, courage, and grace" from her mother.

She added, "I will forever cherish the beautiful memories we shared and will live by the values you taught me. You will live forever through the many lives that you touched."

"Thank you for giving me five best friends for life. Your love will always guide us. I will see you in my dreams. Love you," Gisele concluded her heartwarming post.