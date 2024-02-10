Annie Kilner emerges following her sister confrontation in Kyle Walker controversy

Pregnant Annie Kilner radiates positivity in Cheshire amid Kyle Walker scandal.
On Friday, the 31-year-old WAG, Annie was spotted in high spirits while chatting on the phone. Despite dealing with the paternity scandal involving her ex, Kyle, Annie appeared joyful and laughed as she caught up with a friend.
Concealing her baby bump, the mother-of-four carried a black leather and white fur coat in front of her stomach.
With her dark brunette hair down, Annie accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings and a cross-pendant necklace. She had just returned from shopping at Waitrose.
Annie's sister, Sian, accused Lauryn Goodman on Monday night of using videos of Annie's children to 'torment' her pregnant sister.
Sian claimed Lauryn uploaded a video of Annie's son Kairo saying his half-siblings' names to 'taunt' Annie.
Last month, it was revealed that Annie's husband, Kyle Walker, is the father of both Lauryn's two young children, Kairo three and a daughter known only as KW 15 months.
