Aespa's 'Drama' achieves major feat on streaming platforms

Aespa reaches new heights with 'Drama'

Aespa’s music video for song Drama surpassed 100 million views on YouTube on Thursday, February 8, becoming the group’s seventh music video to garner appreciation worldwide.

Previous videos to receive such honour included Spicy, Savage, Girls, Next Level, Dreams Come True, and Black Mamba.

Marking its win as the most responsive song, Drama exceeded 100 million streams on Spotify, with users reciprocating the same energy.

The original music video of the track took over 90 days to make its way to the ring, reaching the milestone.

The titular track from aespa’s fourth mini-album was initially released on November 10, 2023.

In other news, Aespa’s vocalist Ningning officially became the brand ambassador of the Italian luxury brand, Versace.



Donnatella Versace praised the vocalist’s skills as a star, hyping up Ningning as a strong, confident woman and apparently someone who “looks amazing wearing our clothes.”

Stamping a global milestone for aespa’s members as they embark on a journey beyond borders.

With aespa reaching new heights, its member Karina recently became the most followed 4th Generation K-pop female celebrity on Instagram, levels above IVE’s Jang Wonyoung.