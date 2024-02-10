King Charles spoils Prince Harry's plan with smart move

Prince Harry, who made short trip to the UK to visit his ailing father King Charles this week, has been accused of causing trouble and controversy with his surprising move.

The Duke of Sussex's 25-hour long trip to UK has sparked fears about King Charles's condition, according to a royal expert.

Meghan's hubby Harry flew over from California on Tuesday to see his father King Charles following his cancer diagnosis, but just a day later he was seen heading back to California to reunite with his wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princes Lilibet, who had not accompanied the Duke to the UK.

"This is one of the reasons Charles probably didn't want all the drama. The fact of Harry flying over does give the suggestion that his condition may be a lot worse than it actually may well be, royal expert Robert Jobson told The Sun.

"I think a lot of people will be sitting there thinking, 'Oh well, it must be bad because he's on the plane'.

Jobson went on reacting to speculations about the reconciliation between the feuding royal brothers, saying: "Harry brings with him a certain drama. Will there be a reconciliation with William and the King? It stirs that whole pot."

The expert also appears suggesting as the King spoils the Duke's plan with his smart strategy by allowing him just few minutes, explaining that Harry had attacked Queen Camilla in his memoir Spare, which was unlikely to make the King feel wholly positive towards him.



"The Queen was with the King. Let's be honest - he wasn't too complimentary about Queen Camilla in his book Spare. He wasn't very complimentary about her on Netflix. They don't get on. Second, there's not been a lot of contact. That brings its own level of complexity and drama which he doesn't need at the moment," he added.

"The royals do stick to a pretty military clock. You have to get the helicopter pilot there, all these things. So his plans had to be changed. The one thing the King doesn't like is changing his plans. He gave him long enough for a kiss and hug, and wished him all the best," claimed Robert Jobson.