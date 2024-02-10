Jimmy Kimmel gives insight into his 'annual tradition' on Valentine's Day

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has revealed that he often asks his wife for a different kind of sweet treat, even after receiving his fair share of chocolate on Valentine's Day.

Kimmel spoke about the romantic traditions he and his spouse, Molly McNearney, observe for the holiday in a recent interview with People magazine. The interview also covered Kimmel's favourite spots in Las Vegas ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl.

"Once we had kids, our Valentine's Day changed significantly," he explains. "Now we have dinner at home with the kids and our tradition is a chocolate fondue at the end of the meal, so we melt chocolate and dip fruit in it."

He quips, "Then my wife tries to avoid s*x. It's our annual tradition."

Kimmell and McNearney worked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for six years before becoming a couple. McNearney was a writer and executive producer for the show.

They started dating after being friends while in other relationships. They got engaged while on safari in Africa and got married in 2013. In a 2020 podcast appearance, Kimmel mentioned work often spills over into his personal life with McNearney.

"I will sometimes dream a joke or think of something in the middle of the night, and then what I do is, because I cannot hold it in, I will wait until she's stirring and then I'll tell her what I thought [up]," he said. "Deep in my skull, I think to myself, 'This is her job, so it's okay for me to do this.' That's how I rationalize it."

McNearney and Kimmel have two kids together, Jane, 9 and Billy, 6. Kimmel has two children from his previous marriage.