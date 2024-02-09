Princess Anne leaves fans in stitches with stunt amid King Charles health fears

King Charles III's only sister Princess Anne, who's loved and respected as hardworking royal, left the crowds in stitches with her surprising move during her latest public engagement.



The Princess Royal, who's also in tense due to King Charles and Princess Kate's heath crisis, visited Wormwood Scrubs Pony Centre on Friday morning and made a hilarious demand while cutting a chocolate cake.

Anne, who is Vice Patron of The British Horse Society, turned around to those gathered around her and issued a hilarious demand before slicing the delicious treat, saying: "I hope you've all had a chance to see this cake because it really is stunning."

She added: "But the instructions on it are that you will eat it if I cut it because otherwise it is just legalised vandalism. Okay? Good. Enjoy the cake."

Anne visited the pony centre to mark its 35th anniversary didn't mention King Charles's health but people sent their best wishes to her brother and she thanked them.