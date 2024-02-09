Meghan Markle set to surprise fans at New York Fashion Week

Meghan Markle may surprise fans at New York Fashion Week

Meghan Markle is said to be preparing to surprise fans with her unexpected move at New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly planning to set the ramp on fire with her stunning appearance at star-studded NYFW, a Hollywood guru has claimed.

Prince Harry's wife Meghan, who recently attended the Bob Marley: One Love premiere in Jamaica, could walk the runway in a clever "PR stunt"

Hollywood and royal guru Lynn Carratt from Press Box PR has told The Mirror that the Duchess could make a NYFW comeback, claiming: "I thought designers would fall over themselves to dress her. Say what you want about Meghan, she does have a great style and fashion sense."



"Despite not having attended the event for many years, it could be advantageous for her to appear this February. She is believed to have an extra connection to the event this year, having signed with a talent agency that is believed to be connected to the main event," the expert added.



Meghan, who resides in Montecito with her husband and their two kids, attended New York Fashion Week regularly before marrying into the royal family. But last year, rumours surfaced that she was banned from the front rowsat shows by the New York Fashion Week Council.



"It is all possible Meghan will be Frow at Caroline’s show in New York on February 10th; maybe she’ll even work the runway for her - that would be a good PR Stunt," according to the Hollywood guru.