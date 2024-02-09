Kevin Costner takes major step amid whirlwind romance with Jewel

Kevin Costner has been smitten by his new lady love and singer Jewel as the couple is reportedly 'living together' at the A-list Hollywood actor's luxurious mansion.
As per OK! magazine, an insider claimed that the Yellowstone actor "has been spending most of his time with Jewel" after their romantic Colorado gateway in New Years.
The source shared that the 69-year-old actor has "really fallen" for the 49-year-old songstress.
An insider added that "things are definitely getting serious," as the Standing Still singer "practically moved into" the Emmy Award winner artist's $145 million mansion in Carpinteria, Calif.
For the unversed, Kevin's now estranged wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce from the Tinseltown's star back in May 2023 after 18 years of marriage.
The former pair shares three children Cayden Wyatt, 15, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 13.
On the other hand, Jewel was once married to her long-term boyfriend American cowboy Ty Murray in 2008. The former couple share a 12-year-old son Kase.
However, the ex-pair amicably split in 2014.
Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman accidently confirmed Pedro Pascal's casting on social media
Prince Harry advised to use his position wisely
Prince William finally breaks silence on Kate Middleton's health
This will be the first time for Usher to headline the Super Bowl
King Charles was diagnosed with cancer earlier this week
Prince Harry leaves fans in surprise with his first speech after meeting King Charles