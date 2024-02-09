Oscars announce addition of best casting category for 2025 films

Academy introduces new Oscar category for best casting.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences made a significant announcement on Thursday morning, revealing a new competitive Oscar category for best achievement in casting.

Set to debut at the 98th annual ceremony honoring films released in 2025, this marks the first addition to the Oscars' lineup since the introduction of the best animated feature film category in 2001.

The creation of this category comes after the establishment of the Casting Directors Branch in July 2013, which currently boasts nearly 160 members.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang expressed their pride in acknowledging the crucial role of casting directors in film making.

They emphasized the Academy's ongoing evolution and commitment to recognizing and celebrating various disciplines within the industry.

In their statement, Kramer and Yang extended congratulations to members of the Casting Directors Branch for this significant milestone, applauding their dedication and contributions throughout the process.

The governors of the Academy's Casting Directors Branch, Richard Hicks, Kim Taylor-Colman, and Debra Zane, issued a joint statement expressing gratitude for the newly established Oscar category.

They thanked the Board of Governors, the Awards Committee, and Academy leadership for their support, hailing the award as a well-deserved recognition of casting directors' exceptional talents.

Eligibility criteria and voting procedures for the inaugural award will be disclosed in April 2025, alongside the full set of rules for the 98th Academy Awards.

Details regarding the presentation of the award will be determined by the Academy's Board of Governors and administrative leadership at a later date.

The 96th Oscars ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, March 10.