Jackie 'O' Henderson breaks silence on dating speculation with handsome neighbor

Jackie 'O' Henderson has addressed rumors surrounding her relationship with insurance broker Daniel Cartwright.
The radio host spoke about the speculation during Friday morning's broadcast of the Kyle and Jackie O Show.
"He's just a friend," clarified Jackie, revealing that Cartwright "lives around the corner from me."
During the discussion, it was revealed that Cartwright is 35 years old, prompting a playful remark from Kyle Sandilands about his age being "too old for you," considering Henderson's recent connections with men in their 20s.
Over the weekend, the radio personality and the insurance broker were spotted cooling off at Clovelly Beach in Sydney's eastern suburbs before heading to a local pub together.
This comes after Jackie shared insights into her approach to finding love and her firm stance against participating in reality TV dating shows during an interview with Daily Mail Australia.
During a recent interview, She provided insight into her current relationship status, candidly admitting, "Yes, I'm single."
However, she made a surprising revelation about her future approach to dating apps, stating, "I'm done with dating apps.
I don't know. I'm just going to, like, see what happens... I'm open to whatever comes along."
When asked about the possibility of appearing on a dating show like The Bachelorette, she firmly rejected the idea, saying, "Oh, no, no.
Definitely not The Bachelorette... No dating shows... I don't wanna be on TV dating.
It's hard enough doing it in private."
This declaration follows Jackie's response last year to rumors linking her romantically with 29-year-old model tradie Jack Tyerman.
On their hit breakfast radio show, she clarified, "No, Jack is not my boyfriend. We're not in a relationship. He is not my boy toy."
Travis Kelce’s friends reacts to NFL player’s months-old Taylor Swift romance
Bill Maher revealed having an ‘amazing, fun time’ podcast recorded with Kanye West
Jennifer pays heartfelt tribute to Avengers star after honouring the actor with Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Taylor Swift's latest album sparks debate: Is she exploiting failed romances for success?
Dakota Johnson recalls she was barely in the hit series finale on Seth Meyers show
Taylor Swift apologizes for misleading fans about unreleased tracks
Drew Barrymore reveals she wants to work with Adam Sandler as well as one celeb in upcoming project
Taylor Swift's 'So Happy to be Back,' at The Eras Tour