Jackie 'O' Henderson breaks silence on dating speculation with handsome neighbor

Jackie 'O' Henderson responds to dating rumors with neighbour - What's really going on?

Jackie 'O' Henderson has addressed rumors surrounding her relationship with insurance broker Daniel Cartwright.

The radio host spoke about the speculation during Friday morning's broadcast of the Kyle and Jackie O Show.

"He's just a friend," clarified Jackie, revealing that Cartwright "lives around the corner from me."

During the discussion, it was revealed that Cartwright is 35 years old, prompting a playful remark from Kyle Sandilands about his age being "too old for you," considering Henderson's recent connections with men in their 20s.

Over the weekend, the radio personality and the insurance broker were spotted cooling off at Clovelly Beach in Sydney's eastern suburbs before heading to a local pub together.

This comes after Jackie shared insights into her approach to finding love and her firm stance against participating in reality TV dating shows during an interview with Daily Mail Australia.

During a recent interview, She provided insight into her current relationship status, candidly admitting, "Yes, I'm single."

However, she made a surprising revelation about her future approach to dating apps, stating, "I'm done with dating apps.

I don't know. I'm just going to, like, see what happens... I'm open to whatever comes along."

When asked about the possibility of appearing on a dating show like The Bachelorette, she firmly rejected the idea, saying, "Oh, no, no.

Definitely not The Bachelorette... No dating shows... I don't wanna be on TV dating.

It's hard enough doing it in private."

This declaration follows Jackie's response last year to rumors linking her romantically with 29-year-old model tradie Jack Tyerman.

On their hit breakfast radio show, she clarified, "No, Jack is not my boyfriend. We're not in a relationship. He is not my boy toy."