Miranda Kerr on why she decided to keep her children away from media

Miranda Kerr opens up about coping with media after becoming a new mum

Miranda Kerr has recently reflected on media attention she received after becoming a mother.



Speaking on Bumpsuit’s The Village podcast, Miranda recounted one incident when she and her 13-year-old son, Flynn, whom she shares with former husband Orlando Bloom.

The former supermodel said, “I remember getting a lot of attention [when first becoming a mother]. I would walk outside and the paparazzi would be there.”

“There was one time I was so annoyed they were there because I wanted to take Flynn to the park and I didn’t want him to have to deal with all of those shenanigans,” remarked the 40-year-old.

Miranda confessed, “It was so out of character of me – but I did give them the finger!”

“Everyone was like, 'Miranda, are you ok?’” she continued.

Miranda mentioned, “This is not the way I want to live my life, so I feel really grateful to have that privacy now with my family and my children.”

She decided to keep her personal life away from limelight and her now husband, Evan Spiegel also supported her.

Miranda explained, “We made a decision to keep our children super private. It’s important for me and us as a family that we do maintain that privacy.”

“The intimate moments that we share as a family are ours, not for the rest of the world,” she added.