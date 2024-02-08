Harry Potter alum Emma Watson penalized for illegal car parking

Emma Watson's car gets towed away for blocking the car park

Emma Watson’s car was towed away by cops for blocking entrance to a pizza restaurant while the Harry Potter star spent the night at a pub with her mom.

The 33-year-old actress couldn’t help but bargain with tow truck drivers, leaving her with no option.

The Beauty and the Beast alum requested the cops while her car was being removed. Apparently, the actress’ car was illegally parked on the street, blocking the entrance to a car park.

According to eye witnesses, Watson had parked the car in the wrong spot. It caused inconvenience for the manager of a restaurant situated nearby, whose vehicle was blocked for about four hours.

They further highlighted that although there was a clear “no parking sign” installed, the actress didn’t pay enough heed.

Cops were called in by the manager after owner of the vehicle wasn’t identified.

The actress appeared after her car was being taken away, much to her surprise. She was allegedly asked to pay a fine of £192.

This comes after Watson was spotted driving her vehicle with a damaged front mirror.