Prince Harry gives Meghan Markle details of meeting with King Charles

Prince Harry, who returned to the US on Wednesday after meeting with his ailing dad King Charles, reportedly shared every details of his UK trip with his wife Meghan Markle.



The Duke of Sussex held less than an hour face-to-face meeting with the 75-year-old monarch at Clarence House during his 24-hour stay in the UK.

It was the first time Harry met his father since the King's Coronation in May, 2023. Previously, the father-son duo's relationship was severely strained following Harry’s decision to step down as a working royal in 2020 and air a catalogue of grievances against the Firm.

A source has claimed: "Harry discussed every moment of his UK trip and father-son meeting with his wife Meghan Markle soon after returning to Montecito mansion."

Harry's telling gestures provided a positive hint about his meeting with the King as he looked relaxed and in good spirit, giving an impression as he had received a good response and message for his family from the King.

The father-of-three's primary reason to travel to the UK was to visit his father. However, a source close to the Sussexes, has explained why Harry did not show efforts to heal rift with his elder brother William, claiming: "Meghan gave Harry blessing to meet with his father not to see William and Kate."



Despite having countless royal residences at his disposal, the King's younger son decided to stay at a luxury London hotel in the UK.