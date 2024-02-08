Joe Manganiello debuts HUGE tattoo after Sofia Vergara split reason revelation

Joe Manganiello shows off new dragon tattoo

Joe Manganiello answers to Sofia Vergara’s statements on split reason with a huge arm tattoo.



Joe Manganiello/Instagram

The 47-year-old handsome actor recently hit the gym with his girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor, 33, and showed off his massive shoulder tattoo in an Instagram Story shared by tattoo artist Small Paul.

In the clip, the Magic Mike star wore a tank top that revealed the complex design of a Japanese dragon.

Joe flexed his biceps in the shot, looked directly into the camera, confidently sporting his new youthful haircut.

The steamy photo comes after his ex Sofia Vergara spoke up about why their seven-year marriage ended.

According to El País publication, the 51-year-old star said that her ex-husband desired children but she did not.

The Colombian beauty said, “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom.”

Joe Manganiello/Instagram

She further explained, “I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

She and Joe confirmed their divorce in a joint statement released in July.

They said, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”