Jack Quaid reveals why he feels ‘very weird’ voicing Superman

Jack Quaid had to think twice before accepting the job to voice Clark Kent/Superman on My Adventures of Superman.

While Superman has been previously played by actors like Henry Cavill, with a strong build and broad shoulder, The Boys star, 31, couldn’t see his lean figure in the superhero role.

“I remember getting the audition and my first thought was sarcastically like, ‘Oh yeah, I'll be Superman,’” Quaid told People Magazine at the 2024 SCAD TVFest in Atlanta.

“But to put my own spin on it has just been such an immense honour that I never thought I would ever get the chance to play because I know I don't look the part."

He continued, “It's been very weird to play Superman because saying the words ‘I am Superman,’ is a really weird thing to say.

“It's impossible to say it without it seeming like a weird flex. But the fact that I got to play this character is just such an honour.”

Quaid also praised “the power of animation” and how it has put a spin on the beloved superhero character.

“After seeing what they did with the character and how he's very much Clark [Kent] first, Superman second — not second, just Superman is the identity he's pretending to be, where deep down he's Clark — I love that spin on it,” he said.

My Adventures of Superman season 2 is currently in production.

