Taylor Swift ‘found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film’

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert movie coming to Disney+

Taylor Swift has the ‘best’ news for Eras Tour lovers.



The pop superstar’s Eras Tour concert movie is soon coming to Disney+ to stream at home.

“This week is truly the best kind of chaos. I’m thrilled to let you know I’ve found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus,” Swift, 34, announced via Instagram on Wednesday, February 7.

“For the first time we’ll be showing the entire concert (including “cardigan,” plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!).”

Swift also announced that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) will be released "actually very soon" on Friday, March 15. Swift's 2020 Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions is also available for streaming on Disney+.

Swift began her "journey through the eras" of her musical career in March 2023, marking her first concert tour in four years.

She filmed one of the Los Angeles concerts in August. The tour documentary, not featuring songs such as Cardigan, The Archer, and Wildest Dreams, was released in theatres in October 2023.

In time for Swift's 34th birthday in December 2023, an expanded version became available for on-demand purchase.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a Wednesday statement that “the Eras Tour has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+.”

Swift kicked off the international leg of her Eras Tour on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan.

If she hadn't won a 2024 Grammy, she would have unveiled the title of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, at the concert.

“Going to the Grammys, going in, I had this plan,” she said during the concert.

“I had told my friends, I told Jack [Antonoff], but I hadn’t really told very many other people. I thought, ‘OK, if I’m lucky enough to win one thing tonight, I’m just gonna do it. I’m just gonna announce my album.’ And luckily enough, that ended up happening.”

“My backup plan was I was gonna do it tonight in Tokyo,” she continued.

“But thanks to you and your support, I was lucky enough to win a Grammy and tell you about it on stage at the Grammys. … We can debrief tonight and talk about it.”