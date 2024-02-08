Donald Glover reveals why Phoebe Waller-Bridge left Mr & Mrs Smith reboot

Donald Glover explains Phoebe Waller-Bridge exit from Mr & Mrs Smith reboot

Donald Glover has recently explained why Phoebe Waller-Bridge dropped off from Mr & Mrs Smith reboot.



In a new interview with TVLine, Glover said, “I don’t think we ever felt comfortable enough with each other.”

“And that’s OK. That’s what happens when you’re two captains. It’s like, ‘This is how I run my ship.’ ‘Well, this is how I run my ship.’ And it’s such a big idea, this show, I don’t think it can have two captains,” he stated.

Addressing his creative split from Waller-Bridge, Glover recalled, “She rewrote the pilot, and I saw her script and I was like, ‘It’s definitely not my style,’ but if she’d done it with her in it, we’d all be like, ‘This is a great show.'”

Glover, who earlier worked with Waller-Bridge in Solo: A Star Wars movie, explained, “You’re like, ‘Oh this should have worked.’ And this is just me, being honest, but I think a good relationship is one where you don’t waver from the extremely uncomfortable.”

“And I don’t know if we were ever going to get to a place where we could be completely brutal to each other,” he remarked.

However, Glover pointed out, “It’s like a real divorce, and the hardest part is knowing when to say it’s over. Like, when do you quit? Because you want to be cool, like, ‘Oh it’s over, that’s fine.’”

“But we both put a lot of work into it. We both were working really hard. So, who gets to keep the cat?” continued Glover.

He added, “I’d brought [Sloane] in, and also, I feel like Phoebe wasn’t fully in love with the thing.”